Does Viral Video Show Bee Gees' Grandchildren Singing 'How Deep Is Your Love'?

Claim: A video shared in September 2023 authentically showed the grandchildren of Grammy-Award winning musical group the Bee Gees singing "How Deep Is Your Love." Rating: About this rating Miscaptioned

In late 2023, a video spread across social media platforms that claimed to show the grandchildren of Grammy-Award winning musical group the Bee Gees singing one of their best-known songs, “How Deep Is Your Love."

A Facebook video posted on Nov. 17, 2023, was captioned, "Grandchildren of Grammy-Award winning musical group the Bee Gees singing "How Deep Is Your Love." 1977 Classic!"

We found the video used to make the same claim posted to other social media platforms, including TikTok, X , and YouTube .

However, the video didn’t show the Bee Gees’ grandchildren singing “How Deep Is Your Love.” Rather, it was a cover recording of the song by Ky Baldwin, a singer and actor from Australia.

Baldwin has posted videos of his covers of various songs for years, often using a cloning visual effect like the one used in the one above. For example, he posted a cover of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” to Instagram in July 2023, with the caption, “Cloned a couple more Ky’s for this one #iwantitthatway #backstreetboys #vfx.”

We found the "How Deep Is Your Love" video posted to Baldwin’s TikTok account on Sept. 6, 2023, weeks before the miscaptioned "Bee Gees' grandkids" version was posted to the platform. At the time of this writing, Baldwin's original post had over 24 million views and did not mention anything about the grandchildren of the Bee Gees.