Fact Check

Did a Houston Woman Bake Bread in Her Mailbox?

A rumor that seemed a bit too good to be true turned out to have a little more to it than your everyday hoax.

Jordan Liles

Published Jul 17, 2023

(Facebook)
Image Via Facebook
Claim:
A woman living in Houston, Texas, successfully baked bread in her mailbox during a heat wave.
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

In July 2023, at around the same time that an excessive heat warning was issued for much of Texas, readers emailed us to ask about a curious matter. They wanted to know if pictures showing a woman in the Houston area baking bread in her mailbox under the hot, Texas sun were for real.

Unfortunately for our baking-loving readers, this was not true. However, at the same time, this wasn't a tale of someone creating a hoax for no reason.

One Facebook user wrote, "BREAD BAKED IN HER MAILBOX!! My friend, Roberta Wright, who lives in a suburb of Houston, posted these photos on Facebook to show just how hot it is! I've since learned IT DIDN'T ACTUALLY WORK OR BAKE IT."

According to reporting from ABC 13's Nick Natario, the woman in the picture is Roberta Tays Wright of Montgomery County.

Wright, a grandmother, wrote a children's book titled, "Out of This World Grandma." The imaginative idea to bake bread in a mailbox appears in the illustrated pages of the work.

The pictures of her supposedly baking bread in her mailbox were meant to be all in good fun, the ABC affiliate reported.

We reached out to Wright to learn more about the response she's received to the photographs and the book. This story will be updated if we receive further information.

Sources

Natario, Nick. "Grandma Went Viral for Baking Bread in Her Mailbox, but Did She Really Do It?" ABC7 Chicago, 16 July 2023, https://abc7chicago.com/roberta-wright-bread-in-mailbox-baked-viral-video/13511802/.

Roberta Wright. https://thewrightbooks.com/.

By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a Senior Reporter who has been with Snopes since 2016.

Article Tags

Texas Houston
Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default