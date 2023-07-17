Did a Houston Woman Bake Bread in Her Mailbox?

Claim: A woman living in Houston, Texas, successfully baked bread in her mailbox during a heat wave. Rating: About this rating False

In July 2023, at around the same time that an excessive heat warning was issued for much of Texas, readers emailed us to ask about a curious matter. They wanted to know if pictures showing a woman in the Houston area baking bread in her mailbox under the hot, Texas sun were for real.

Unfortunately for our baking-loving readers, this was not true. However, at the same time, this wasn't a tale of someone creating a hoax for no reason.

One Facebook user wrote, "BREAD BAKED IN HER MAILBOX!! My friend, Roberta Wright, who lives in a suburb of Houston, posted these photos on Facebook to show just how hot it is! I've since learned IT DIDN'T ACTUALLY WORK OR BAKE IT."

According to reporting from ABC 13's Nick Natario, the woman in the picture is Roberta Tays Wright of Montgomery County.

Wright, a grandmother, wrote a children's book titled, "Out of This World Grandma." The imaginative idea to bake bread in a mailbox appears in the illustrated pages of the work.

The pictures of her supposedly baking bread in her mailbox were meant to be all in good fun, the ABC affiliate reported.

We reached out to Wright to learn more about the response she's received to the photographs and the book. This story will be updated if we receive further information.