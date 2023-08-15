Is This a Real Pic of a Baby Peacock?

Claim: An image that went viral beginning around April 2023 authentically showed a real baby peacock with bright-blue feathers. Rating: About this rating Fake

For months in 2023, an image that claimed to show a stunning, blue-feathered baby peacock captivated social media platforms.

"Your cuteness for the day," one X (formerly known as Twitter) post said on April 23, 2023. "A baby peacock."

We also found the image on other social media platforms, like Facebook , TikTok , Instagram , LinkedIn , YouTube , Reddit , and Chinese social media platform Weibo .





It wasn't real — the image was generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

We found it in Adobe's stock media library, where it was labeled as an AI-generated image. We also ran the image through a tool that detects AI-generated images, Hive Moderation , which found there was a 99.8% chance that it was generated by AI.

There were other clear signs that the image was AI-generated. For example, the peacock in the image had weirdly deformed toes, which is often a sign that an image is AI-generated.

(@TerryAnn1219)

Baby peacocks also aren't blue. According to the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden's website, baby peachicks (the offspring of peacocks) are a mottled brown color when they are around 2 months old.

Based on the photo being labeled as AI-generated, as well as other clear differences between the claimed baby peacock and real baby peacocks, we therefore rate this image as "Fake."