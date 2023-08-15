Fact Check

Is This a Real Pic of a Baby Peacock?

For one thing, baby peacocks aren’t bright blue when they are born.

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine

Published Aug 15, 2023

(@TerryAnn1219/Twitter)
Image Via @TerryAnn1219/Twitter
Claim:
An image that went viral beginning around April 2023 authentically showed a real baby peacock with bright-blue feathers.
Rating:
Fake
Fake

About this rating

For months in 2023, an image that claimed to show a stunning, blue-feathered baby peacock captivated social media platforms. 

"Your cuteness for the day," one X (formerly known as Twitter) post said on April 23, 2023. "A baby peacock."

We also found the image on other social media platforms, like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Reddit, and Chinese social media platform Weibo.


It wasn't real — the image was generated by artificial intelligence (AI). 

We found it in Adobe's stock media library, where it was labeled as an AI-generated image. We also ran the image through a tool that detects AI-generated images, Hive Moderation, which found there was a 99.8% chance that it was generated by AI. 

There were other clear signs that the image was AI-generated. For example, the peacock in the image had weirdly deformed toes, which is often a sign that an image is AI-generated.

AN AI-generated image of a baby peacock is shown, with its foot emphasized to show how it's a tell of AI. (@TerryAnn1219)

Baby peacocks also aren't blue. According to the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden's website, baby peachicks (the offspring of peacocks) are a mottled brown color when they are around 2 months old. 

Based on the photo being labeled as AI-generated, as well as other clear differences between the claimed baby peacock and real baby peacocks, we therefore rate this image as "Fake." 

We've previously fact-checked other AI-generated images, like those that showed elderly women with giant crocheted cats. And we've written about ways you can spot AI-generated images, which you can read here

Sources

"'Baby Peacock' Images – Browse 64 Stock Photos, Vectors, and Video." Adobe Stock, https://stock.adobe.com/search?k=%22baby+peacock%22. Accessed 15 Aug. 2023.

Hive Moderation. https://hivemoderation.com/ai-generated-content-detection/?demo=image. Accessed 15 Aug. 2023.

"Peacocks - The ArboretumThe Arboretum." The Arboretum, https://www.arboretum.org/explore-2/wildlife/peacocks/. Accessed 15 Aug. 2023.

By Izz Scott LaMagdeleine

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine is a fact-checker for Snopes.

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default