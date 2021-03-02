Did Lloyd Austin’s DOD Approve Contracts for a Company He Owns Stocks in?

On Feb. 19, 2021, an identically phrased claim went viral on multiple social media accounts, including that of a sitting congressman, after it was posted by a self-described MAGA “global recruiter” with the Twitter handle “@johnnyrwhitsett.” The claim references an alleged $285 million defense contract awarded to a company that U.S. President Joe Biden’s secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin, “owns over [$1 million] of stock in.”

The memes are referring to Austin’s financial interest in the military contractor Raytheon. While the specific details that appear in these tweets stem from a misrepresentation of a Youtube video that itself misrepresented an announcement by the State Department, the broader point regarding Austin’s apparent conflict of interest is true.

The specific monetary value in these memes, $285 million, as well as the implication that they refer to a single military contract, are both wrong. They appear to have their origin in a viral Feb. 17 YouTube video that — despite discussing the value “85 million” in the actual clip — was shared by its creator with the higher number on Twitter.

That video derived the number $85 million from an announcement by the State Department approving a proposed sale of missiles produced by the company Raytheon to the government of Chile. The State Department does not award defense contracts, however. Their role in these cases is to approve proposed foreign arms sales before such contracts are drawn up by the Department of Defense (DOD). They approved the purchase of up to $85 million for missiles from Raytheon, but contractual details had not been finalized at the time.

In reality, the number $285 million is too low. During Austin’s first month on the job, at least 11 contracts or contract modifications were given to Raytheon totaling $569,756,040. He is in the process of divesting his interest in Raytheon, and no legal wrongdoing has been alleged.

Lloyd Austin and Raytheon

From 2016 to the day of his confirmation as secretary of defense on Jan. 23, 2021, Austin served on the Board of Directors for Raytheon or a company, United Technologies Corp, that would merge with it. At the time of his confirmation, according to documents filed with the Office of Government Ethics, Austin held “vested deferred stock units and vested and unvested restricted stock units” in Raytheon.

These are special forms of stock-based executive compensation. Deferred stock units are shares inaccessible to the owner until after that person has left the company. Restricted stocks are ownership shares of a company subject to special Securities and Exchange (SEC) restrictions intended, among other things, to prevent premature selling. Both options are often given on a vesting schedule, meaning that the full amount of the stock compensation is not available to that executive (i.e., it remains unvested) until the executive has worked at the company for a certain period of time.

In his White House financial disclosure form, Austin indicated the value of his vested deferred stocks to be between $500,000 and $1,000,000 and the value of his vested restricted stocks to be between $50,000 and $100,000. Problematically, the specific value of these stocks is determined by market conditions, and those conditions themselves are sensitive to decisions made by the DOD. Austin has pledged to “not participate personally and substantially in any particular matter that to my knowledge has a direct and predictable effect on the financial interests of Raytheon until I have divested it, unless I first obtain a written waiver.”

In an agreement letter with the Office of Government Ethics, Lloyd pledged that, “As soon as practicable but not later than 90 days after my confirmation, I will divest my financial interest in Raytheon.” Based on an analysis performed by Snopes, in the first month that Austin served as its secretary, the DOD granted at least $569,756,040 in new contracts or contract modifications to Raytheon or various divisions of Raytheon branches:

Jan 26 2021— $19,950,844

Feb 1 2021 — $290,704,534

Feb 8 2021 — $49,195,531

Feb 10 2021 — $53,861,439

Feb 10 2021 — $7,580,414

Feb 11 2021 — $8,377,372

Feb 16 2021 — $8,220,193

Feb 19 2021 — $74,238,334

Feb 19 2021 — $13,208,180

Feb 22 2021 — $14,921,191

Feb 22 2021 — $29,498,008

These transactions occurred prior to the end of Austin’s 90-day window to divest — and in some cases directly after his confirmation — meaning that he had some level of financial interest in Raytheon during the time in which some or all of them occurred.

We reached out to the DOD on Feb. 24, 2021, with two questions. We asked if Austin had divested all or some of his interest in Raytheon at the time of our inquiry. We also asked how Austin’s recusal from issues concerning Raytheon works in cases like these in which that company is awarded contracts. A press officer told us they would look into both queries, but at the time of this reporting, we have not received a response.

Austin’s commitments to divest go further than what is required by law and no legal wrongdoing has been alleged. In correspondence with U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Austin pledged to “extend his recusal from Raytheon Technologies for four years and to not seek a position on the board of a defense contractor or become a lobbyist after his government service.” Mark Esper, who served as former President Donald Trump’s secretary of defense, served as Raytheon’s vice president of government relations directly before his confirmation. When asked by Warren during his confirmation hearing if he would recuse himself from decisions involving Raytheon, he refused.

However, given the scale of his financial interest in Raytheon, as well as the close proximity of many Raytheon transactions to the date of his confirmation, Austin’s ownership in Raytheon coincided at least for a time with the granting of contracts to the company. For that reason, the claim — barring the release of documents showing Austin’s complete divestment from Raytheon before Jan. 26, 2021 — is “True.”