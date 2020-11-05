RUMOR ALERT: ‘Voter Fraud’ Video from Atlanta, Georgia?

Why no rating on this article? This topic is trending among reader queries but has not yet been rated by Snopes for reasons we’ll outline below.



In the aftermath of U.S. Election Day 2020, amid widespread, unsubstantiated conspiracy theories and allegations of electoral fraud, figures from the reelection campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump promoted content that was presented as proof of electoral fraud in Fulton County, Georgia.

On Nov. 4, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, sons of the president and prominent campaign surrogates, both promoted a video that, according to its narrator, was definitive proof of “voter fraud.” The original video was tweeted out by Austin Fletcher, a right-wing online activist who uses the moniker “Fleccas”:

The 34-second video clip appears to show a vote-count worker, claimed by Fletcher to be located in “ATL” (Atlanta, Georgia), gesticulating at his desk. It’s not clear whether the voice narrating the video is Fletcher’s, but the narrator says:

I wonder what’s going on here. This dude has a fit about something. And then flips off a ballot, and then crumples it up. If that’s not voter fraud, I don’t know what is.

Although we haven’t yet been able to definitively determine whether this content is accurate or authentic, we have observed that it has certain traits that are often indicative of misinformation:

The claim has not yet been confirmed by official sources.

It appears this claim is being shared widely by only one political faction.

The claim offers only one explanation for an apparent incident or phenomenon when other, less sinister explanations are plausible.

This claim relates to alleged criminal conduct, but the relevant law enforcement agency (whether federal, state, or local) hasn’t yet reported the supposed incident.

The caption or description associated with the image(s) or video appears designed to inflame the viewer’s emotions.

The presence of those traits does not necessarily mean that the claim or content is bogus, but it does mean you should certainly be wary of sharing it online.

Here is what we do know:

The clip was taken from USA Today’s YouTube live video stream of ongoing counts in various states and does indeed show a count worker in Atlanta, as the following screenshot demonstrates:

The worker in question appeared to have been rather expressive and engaged in a variety of gesticulations while doing his work, as the following video shows:

While the narrator presented it as definitive proof of electoral fraud (“If that’s not voter fraud, I don’t know what is”), other eminently plausible explanations existed for the count worker’s actions and non-verbal gestures.

Firstly, it cannot be determined based on the video that the piece of paper the count worker crumpled up was a ballot.

Secondly, the narrator’s suggestion is that the count worker expressed anger or frustration in the video, and that this was linked to his personal political views and came in response to the contents of a ballot or ballots (that is, the candidate chosen in certain ballots). That, too, cannot be determined from watching the video.

For example, if the worker was expressing frustration (and that is not clear from the video), it could well have been related to his execution of a specific task, rather than a politically motivated response. That is, he may have lost a count, for example, or he may have realized he had more ballots to check or count than he originally assumed, or any number of potential, apolitical, and innocuous causes for frustration or dismay.

If we receive more information, we will update this post.

