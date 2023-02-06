Fact Check

Were GOP Members of Congress Photographed Wearing AR-15 Pins?

At least two members of Congress wore the lapel pins, and a third had taken credit for their distribution.

Alex Kasprak

Published Feb 6, 2023

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Image Via Win McNamee/Getty Images
Claim:
Some GOP members of Congress were photographed wearing AR-15-shaped pins in February 2023.
Rating:
True
True

About this rating

On Feb. 1, 2023, at least two GOP members of Congress were photographed wearing an AR-15-shaped rifle pin: U.S.Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., and Rep. Ana Paulina Luna, R-Fla. The lapels were spotted by Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif.:

As The Daily Beast reported, this was not the first time that such a pin appeared on a U.S representative. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., had been photographed with the pin in June 2021. In a later tweet, Clyde took credit for their 2023 appearance, announcing on Twitter that he handed the AR-15 pins out, and that he had plenty to spare:

Clyde is the owner of a gun store in his home state of Georgia. As reported by the Washington Post, the AR-15 pins were not the first weapons-based souvenir promoted by some GOP members of the 118th Congress:

Clyde's distribution of the gun-shaped pins comes after newly elected Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) passed out dummy grenades stamped with the GOP logo last week to other members of Congress, along with a note on his office letterhead emphasizing that the ordnance was made in Florida.

Because the photograph is genuine, the claim is "True."

Sources

"GOP Rep. Clyde Hands out Assault-Rifle Lapel Pins to House Colleagues." Washington Post. www.washingtonpost.com, https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/02/03/assault-rifle-pins-gop-clyde/. Accessed 6 Feb. 2023.

"Rep. Andrew Clyde Wears a Tie Pin in the Shape of a Firearm as He..." Getty Images, https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/rep-andrew-clyde-wears-a-tie-pin-in-the-shape-of-a-firearm-news-photo/1323532959. Accessed 6 Feb. 2023.

Young, Matt. "GOP Rep. Responsible for AR-15 Pins Reveals Himself." The Daily Beast, 3 Feb. 2023. www.thedailybeast.com, https://www.thedailybeast.com/andrew-clyde-reveals-himself-as-source-of-ar-15-assault-rifle-pins.

By Alex Kasprak

Alex Kasprak is an investigative journalist and science writer reporting on scientific misinformation, online fraud, and financial crime.

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched

Did Biden Twice Vote To Tax Social Security While in the Senate?

How Did Hunter Biden's Laptop Allegedly Go from a Repair Shop in Delaware to the New York Post?
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Did Hunter Biden Say Controversial Laptop 'Could Be' His?