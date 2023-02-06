Were GOP Members of Congress Photographed Wearing AR-15 Pins?

Advertisment:

Claim: Some GOP members of Congress were photographed wearing AR-15-shaped pins in February 2023. Rating: About this rating True

On Feb. 1, 2023, at least two GOP members of Congress were photographed wearing an AR-15-shaped rifle pin: U.S.Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., and Rep. Ana Paulina Luna, R-Fla. The lapels were spotted by Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif.:

As The Daily Beast reported, this was not the first time that such a pin appeared on a U.S representative. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., had been photographed with the pin in June 2021. In a later tweet, Clyde took credit for their 2023 appearance, announcing on Twitter that he handed the AR-15 pins out, and that he had plenty to spare:

Clyde is the owner of a gun store in his home state of Georgia. As reported by the Washington Post, the AR-15 pins were not the first weapons-based souvenir promoted by some GOP members of the 118th Congress:

Clyde's distribution of the gun-shaped pins comes after newly elected Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) passed out dummy grenades stamped with the GOP logo last week to other members of Congress, along with a note on his office letterhead emphasizing that the ordnance was made in Florida.

Because the photograph is genuine, the claim is "True."