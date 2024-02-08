AOC Said 'You're a White Supremacist' If You Watch Tucker Carlson's Putin Interview?

Claim: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted on X, "If you watch the Tucker Carlson interview today with Putin - you're a white supremacist." Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire Context The in-question post was created by a parody account.

On Feb. 8, 2024, an account on X (previously Twitter) bearing the name and picture of Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted about Tucker Carlson, an American conservative commentator, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The post read, "If you watch the Tucker Carlson interview today with Putin - you're a white supremacist."

However, this post was not authored by the New York congresswoman. Rather, it was posted by the @AOCpressTwo account, which, according to its display name and bio, publishes parody content. (Ocasio-Cortez's real accounts on X are @AOC and @RepAOC.)

At least one user replied with a message suggesting they thought the post was authentic. That reply appeared to have received more likes than any other response — evidence that possibly suggested that other users, too, believed the parody post to be authentic.

The interview between Carlson and Putin was the Russian president's "first interview to a Western media figure since his full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago," according to The Associated Press. Carlson said in an Instagram post it would air on his website on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. (ET).