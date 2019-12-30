No, US Reps. Ocasio-Cortez and Omar Didn’t Vow to Axe Social Security and Medicare

On May 7, 2019, the website Daily World Update published an article positing that U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, are planning to take public benefits like Social Security and Medicare away from senior citizens.

Ocasio-Cortez And Omar Vow To Remove Senior’s ‘Entitlements’, Social Security/Medicare Young newcomers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the socialist, and Ilhan Omar, the Muslim, have an agenda. They intend to screw over our greatest generation by removing from them everything that we have earned over the years. They do not work for the betterment of the nation. They only look out for themselves. The two held a joint press conference yesterday to announce their intention to remove from senior citizens what they termed “entitlements“, such as Social Security and Medicare. Omar showed her lack of class and understanding of how America works when she stepped up to the microphone. “America is for the young. It is the youth of this country that work to make it great. They are productive and tax paying. They contribute … unlike our senior citizens who only take. Retirees are dead weight.”

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

