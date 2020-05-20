Did AOC Propose Capping Legal Voting Age at 65?

On Jan. 18, 2020, Taters Gonna Tate published an article stating that U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had proposed a bill that would cap the legal voting age at 65:

Ocasio-Cortez Proposes Bill Capping Legal Voting Age at 65 […] Cortez is the author of congressional bill OU812 which would place an upper age-limit on legal voting within the United States to 65. After that age, no citizen would be able to register or even visit a local polling place, and all people currently above that mark would be permanently struck from the rolls immediately.

But this item is not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental, and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

