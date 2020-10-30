Did AOC Call GOP ‘Sad’ and ‘Stupid’ for Criticizing Her Outfits?

U.S. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Check your state’s vote-by-mail options. Browse our coverage of candidates and the issues. And just keep fact-checking.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was pulled into controversy after photographs of her from a December 2020 Vanity Fair feature story circulated on the internet. Fox News host Laura Ingraham criticized Ocasio-Cortez for wearing expensive clothes in photos that appeared on the magazine cover and in the story — clothes that were estimated to cost around $14,000 dollars total.

AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse out Trump | Fox News https://t.co/6UlLQs9uCp — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 29, 2020

It is common practice for fashion magazines to get such outfits on loan for the purposes of photo shoots. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “you don’t keep the clothes” in response to Ingraham’s comment. But it was the remainder of her Twitter thread that prompted questions from our readers. We were asked if Ocasio-Cortez actually called the GOP “sad” and “stupid.” For context’s sake, we are posting the entirety of her comments here:

💯% worth it, would do again https://t.co/0crlR7eXWT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

(& I don’t know if you’ve been in a photoshoot Laura, but you don’t keep the clothes.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

The whole “she wore clothes in a magazine, let’s pretend they’re hers” gimmick is the classic Republican strategy of “let’s willfully act stupid, and if the public doesn’t take our performative stupidity seriously then we’ll claim bias.” GOP, get yourselves together. It’s sad. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

Although Ocasio-Cortez did tell the GOP to “get yourselves together. It’s sad,” she didn’t exactly call them “stupid.” She argued that pretending that she owned the expensive clothes she wore during the Vanity Fair photo shoot was a “classic Republican strategy” of “let’s willfully act stupid, and if the public doesn’t take our performative stupidity seriously then we’ll claim bias.” So while she did say their “gimmick” was to “act stupid,” she didn’t say they were stupid. Based on the above tweet, it is fair to say that she did call the GOP “sad.”

Given her comments, we rate this claim “Mostly True.”