Were Pokémon Cards Featured on 'Antiques Roadshow'?

Claim: In April 2023, Pokémon cards were appraised on the TV show "Antiques Roadshow." Rating: About this rating True

In April 2023, claims began to spread on social media platforms that Pokémon cards were featured on the PBS TV show "Antiques Roadshow."

"Fellow Millennials, Pokémon cards are now being appraised on Antiques Roadshow," a Facebook user posted on April 24, 2023. "To both of the Millennials comfortable enough to own property with lawns: you can now tell children to get off them."

We also found posts about their appearance on the show on other social media platforms like Reddit , TikTok , and Twitter . Some users remarked that Pokémon appearing on the show made them feel old.

Pokémon cards were indeed featured on "Antiques Roadshow" in an episode that aired on April 24, 2023. We found the episode on PBS' website .

In the segment of the "Shelburne Museum, Hour 1" episode, the guest said a parent had bought them a Pokémon card set for $35 in the late '90s. The segment's appraiser, Travis Landry, said the cards would conservatively be priced at $5,000 to $10,000 at auction.

"Antique Roadshow" posted about the clip on its social media accounts. On May 6, 2023, the show's TikTok account posted a video in which Landry spoke about viewers feeling old upon watching the segment:

In the comments section under the video, the account joked, "We can and must do better." It also wrote in a reply to a TikTok user that commented on the video, "We keep choosing violence."

As we found the segment on PBS' website, as well as posts about the segment on the social media accounts for "Antique Roadshow," we rate the claim True.