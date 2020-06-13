Is This an Antifa Credit Card?

During the wave of demonstrations that swept the U.S. after the May 2020 police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, critics — including President Trump — contended that some of the protesters were actually “professional anarchists, or agents in the employ of Antifa, or were otherwise paid provocateurs engaged to stir up trouble.

One of the related tropes that went along with such claims was the notion that anti-fascists, collectively known as “antifa,” were not loose, local autonomous collections of individuals, but a centrally organized and well funded “terrorist organization.” In that vein, many social media users reposted supposed proof of Antifa’s status as such in the form of a picture of an alleged Antifa-issued credit/debit card:

This ANTIFAmily card was just a spoof, however — a prop sold on the German-language website HoGeSatzbau.de (Hooligans Gegen Satzbau):

The “About” section for the Facebook page of Hooligans Gegen Satzbau warns readers that “This page may contain traces of satire and irony” and states that: