Was an ‘Anti-Antifa’ Shirt Worn at US Capitol Riot?

A photograph supposedly showing a person in an “anti-antifa” shirt was widely circulated on social media in the days after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021:

This is a genuine photograph of a person in an anti-antifa shirt in Washington, D.C., on the day that a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol.

The photograph prompted a lot of discussion on social media, as many people interpreted this person’s shirt as a declaration that they were pro-fascism. Antifa, after all, is short for anti-fascism. Therefore a slogan of “anti-antifa” is akin to saying that you are against anti-fascism. Or, in other words, pro-fascism.

This photograph was taken on Jan. 6, 2021, outside the U.S. Capitol by Alex Edelman. The caption for this image, available via Getty Images, notes that these people claimed to be members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group.

The caption read: