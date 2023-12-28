Does Video Show Amy Schumer Falling Down Stairs While Attempting TikTok Challenge?

Claim: A viral video from December 2023 authentically shows Amy Schumer, comedian, falling down stairs while attempting to do a TikTok trend. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On Dec. 27, 2023, X (formerly Twitter) account @LyricVault posted a video of a blonde woman wearing all black falling down a stairwell after bouncing sideways up the stairs, apparently while attempting a TikTok trend. The video was posted alongside a headshot of actor and comedian Amy Schumer, and was captioned: "Amy Schumer hospitalized after attempting TikTok trend. Sources say she’s in critical condition." The video has been viewed more than 29,900,000 times, as of this writing.

Responses ranged from derision to skepticism, with comments such as, "I would be lying if I said I didn't laugh at this lol" and "that's 100% not her."

"Literally the only time that Amy Schumer has ever been funny," another X user commented.

But there is no evidence that it is Schumer falling down those stairs. Upon closer inspection, the facial profile of the person in the video does not resemble that of Schumer in the least.

Most telling of all, the @LyricVault X account describes itself as "Dedicated to satire — nothing posted here represents actual facts or news."

We found that the original video was posted by TikTok account @marifranking on April 15, 2020. As of this writing, the original video has 25,400,000 views.

(Image via X account @LyricVault)

(Image via NPR)

Additionally, Schumer had not posted such a video on any of her social media profiles, as of this writing; her last TikTok was posted on Sept. 14.

Schumer came under fire shortly before this for making inflammatory and allegedly Islamophobic statements on social media in regards to the Israel-Hamas War, making her the subject of increasing online attention.

We reached out to Schumer's publicist via email for comment on the video, and have not received a response at the time of this publishing.

Other sites, such as Newsweek and SK Pop, have also debunked this false rumor.