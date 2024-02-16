Did Russia Post Navalny's Death Notice Just 2 Minutes After Official Time of Death?

Claim: Russian dissident Alexei Navalny's death notice was posted just two minutes after his official time of death. Rating: About this rating Unproven

On Feb. 16, 2024, the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken and formidable opponent, Alexei Navalny, was announced by the Russian prison service. The former lawyer was 47, and he was serving a 19-year prison sentence on charges of extremism in an isolated penal colony above the Arctic Circle.

The notice, released by the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region and translated from Russian by Reuters, read as follows:

On Feb. 16, 2024, in penal colony number 3, convict Alexei Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called. All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors of the ambulance stated the death of the convict. The causes of death are being established.

The notice indicated it was last updated on at 2:19 p.m. Feb. 16.

According to the former adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, this notice was posted only two minutes after his death reportedly occurred. "According to Russian media, Navalny started feeling poorly at around 1 p.m.," Gerashchenko wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "The doctors tried to resuscitate him but Navalny died at 2:17 p.m."

Gerashchenko did not cite what specific Russian media made this claim, and as of Feb. 16, we were unable to confirm Navalny's official time of death. Therefore, we rate this claim as "Unproven." If more information surrounding the details of his death is confirmed, this story will be updated accordingly.

Although many world leaders — including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and U.S. President Joe Biden — publicly pointed to Putin as the cause of Navalny's death; according to The Associated Press, his associates had not (as of this writing) received independent confirmation of his death. Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, said she did not know whether to believe the report of his death because "we cannot trust Putin and the Putin government. They always lie."

Just one day before the announcement of his death, on Feb. 15, Navalny was seen in a video-link court hearing in which he joked with the judge about sending him money because he was running out of funds due to the judge's decisions.