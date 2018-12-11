In December 2018, as the countdown to Christmas began in earnest for many in the United States and elsewhere, a viral social media post claimed that one popular cut-price supermarket chain had made a generous offer to help out those in need: “Christmas Eve, at 4pm Aldi will be giving away their leftover food to the homeless. Please share”:

Similar versions of this post were widely shared among Facebook users in the United States, but it was primarily circulated in the United Kingdom and Ireland, where ALDI is especially popular and has been part of the supermarket landscape for longer than in the United States:

A spokesperson for ALDI UK confirmed that these posts refer to a genuine offer made by ALDI in 2017 and again in 2018 but clarified that the offer is not available in the United States. (We asked ALDI US whether the company was running a similar holiday-related campaign in the United States, but we did not receive a response in time for publication.)

ALDI US did partner with the grocery delivery company Instacart in November 2018 to match customer donations of free meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day.

The message first went viral in December 2017, when it was posted to Facebook by a user in England:

That message was shared widely again in December 2018, but because it does not contain certain details, some users in the United States were left with the mistaken impression that the offer was available in their country.

Furthermore, both in 2017 and 2018, the offer was structured in a more organized way than simply providing unsold food to anyone in need who turns up at an ALDI location on 24 December.

The 2017 announcement (authenticated by ALDI) invited charities to register with the company two weeks in advance, imposing a deadline of 8 December 2017, and specifying that those organizations would have to come to their local store after 4 PM on Christmas Eve to pick up whatever unsold products were available:

In 2018, ALDI made their “Christmas Eve” announcement even earlier and imposed an even earlier deadline (18 November 2018) for interested charities to apply:

Are you a charitable organisation? Would you like to receive fresh food to help spread festive cheer to those in need this Christmas? Our stores will close for Christmas on 24th December and we’re donating surplus fresh fruit, fish, meat and more. Sign up now to get involved. pic.twitter.com/fSsoAVLZ2G — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) November 6, 2018

If you’re a regional or national charity that could benefit, please contact Christmas@aldi.co.uk before 18th November to apply, including: organisation name, charity number if applicable, organisation focus, contact details and the postcode of your three nearest Aldi stores. — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) November 6, 2018

Conclusion

It is true that ALDI UK offered to provide surplus food to charities throughout the United Kingdom on Christmas Eve in 2018, as they did in 2017. Presumably, some of those charities serve the homeless but not exclusively so.

However, the offer does not apply in the United States, and the act of sharing the many Facebook “alerts” which were prevalent in December 2018 was actually of little or no value to the general public, even in the United Kingdom. This is because the offer was available specifically to charities, not the general public as such, and the deadline for charities to apply to take part in the program had already passed by 18 November 2018.