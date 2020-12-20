No, A Nurse in Alabama Did Not Die from COVID-19 Vaccine
Social media posts are untrue: no persons who received COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama have died.
- Published 19 December 2020
Claim
A nurse in Alabama died after receiving a vaccination for the COVID-19 coronavirus disease in December 2020.
Origin
As the rollout of vaccines for the COVID-19 coronavirus disease began in the U.S. in mid-December 2020, social media users circulated a post stating that a nurse in Alabama had died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccation:
Here’s the deal guys
My friend’s Aunt, the nurse who died hours after receiving the COVID vaccine is from Alabama [God rest her soul). I am NOT giving anyone her name without permission from my friend.
However, no deaths related to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which became available in the United States on Dec. 14, have been reported or confirmed in Alabama, as the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) acknowledged in a statement:
Multiple false posts on Facebook report a death in Alabama in a recipient of COVID-19 vaccine on December 15. The posts are untrue, and no persons who received COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama have died.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has reached out to all hospitals in the state which administered the COVID-19 vaccine and confirmed there have been no deaths of vaccine recipients.
Hospitals in Alabama continue to work diligently to protect the health and wellbeing of frontline healthcare workers in their fight against this deadly virus. All safety standards and post-vaccine monitoring procedures are in place to ensure the health and wellbeing of vaccine recipients in Alabama.