No, A Nurse in Alabama Did Not Die from COVID-19 Vaccine

As the rollout of vaccines for the COVID-19 coronavirus disease began in the U.S. in mid-December 2020, social media users circulated a post stating that a nurse in Alabama had died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccation:

Here’s the deal guys My friend’s Aunt, the nurse who died hours after receiving the COVID vaccine is from Alabama [God rest her soul). I am NOT giving anyone her name without permission from my friend.

However, no deaths related to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which became available in the United States on Dec. 14, have been reported or confirmed in Alabama, as the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) acknowledged in a statement: