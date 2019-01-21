A Mexican airline’s promotional campaign in January 2019 left observers (and some of our readers) wondering about the validity of an unusual discount it offered.

The ad, produced by Ogilvy tktktk, touts what it calls a “DNA discount” incentive for travelers to fly into the country via Aeroméxico. In a series of interviews, the airline seeks to entice residents of the Texas town of Wharton, around 300 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, to visit Mexico through the use of genealogy testing; the more percentage of “Mexican DNA” each resident has, the ad boasts, the greater the discount they would get on a flight into Mexico.

Although the ad was first posted online in May 2018, it began garnering news coverage from American news outlets in January 2019 amid the federal government’s longest shutdown ever. The shutdown was spurred by an impasse between Congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump over Trump’s demand that Congress appropriate $5.7 billion in funding for U.S.-Mexico border-wall construction.

But while Ogilvy promoted the commercial on its website, it has not been promoted on Aeromexico.com or on the airline’s social media accounts, leaving open the possibility that the “DNA discount” was solely created for the commercial.

We contacted both Ogilvy and Aeroméxico seeking comment but have yet to hear back.