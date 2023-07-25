Are 'Adult Only' Days Coming to DisneyLand and Disney World?

Claim: Disney theme parks will start offering “adult only” days in fall 2023. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On July 22, 2023, the website Mouse Trap News reported that, "Adult only days were coming to Disney World this fall." The article opens this way:

Are you tired of being hit by strollers at Disney? What about not being able to see fireworks because there is a kid on the shoulders in front of you? These are moments at Disney that can really kill your trip. If this has ever happened to you, you're in luck. Disney just announced they will be offering Adult Only Days at Disney World starting this fall.

This same outlet also made a TikTok video based on the article, giving it further exposure:

The story, however, is satirical. As disclosed on Mouse Trap News' about page:

We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.

Because the only outlet making this claim is one that assures its readers its content is not "true, real, or accurate," we rate the claim as "Labeled Satire."

