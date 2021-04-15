Is This the Real Headline of a Chicago Tribune Column About Adam Toledo?

A Chicago Tribune op-ed headlined, "Let’s wait before turning slain 13-year-old Adam Toledo into a martyr," argued that "it’s not too early to stop romanticizing and infantilizing 13-year-olds."

On March 29, 2021, just after 2:30 a.m., police shot and killed Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old boy, in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago. The shooting death of a child sparked outrage, galvanizing ongoing, nationwide protests over police killings of civilians, particularly people of color.

Police initially said that an officer fired a shot during an “armed confrontation” involving Toledo, but on April 15, 2021, prosecutors walked back initial statements that Toledo had a gun in his hand at the moment he was shot. No gun is visible in Toledo’s hands in body cam footage released on that same date. His hands were up when he was shot.

An April 6, 2021, column for the Chicago Tribune added to the outrage. Penned by op-ed columnist Eric Zorn, the column was headlined, “Let’s wait before turning slain 13-year-old Adam Toledo into a martyr.”

Not gonna retweet this horror. But the Chicago Tribune published an oped on the 13 year-old just shot dead by cops. This is the thesis: “It’s not too early to stop romanticizing & infantilizing 13-year-olds.” @EricZorn should resign. So should everyone involved in this bile. pic.twitter.com/ZVhjtu7IVa — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) April 8, 2021

The column is real, as is the headline. Here is a screenshot of the Tribune’s tweet linking to the column:

The column argues that the public shouldn’t rush to judgment as it waits for facts to come out about Toledo’s killing, and opines, “it’s not too early to stop romanticizing and infantilizing 13-year-olds.” An archived version of the column can be viewed here. It states, in part: