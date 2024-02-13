Did the Academy of Country Music Vote to Cancel Taylor Swift's Membership?

Claim: The Academy of Country Music voted to cancel Taylor Swift's membership. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On Feb. 11, 2024, Latherland.com published an article positing that the Academy of Country Music had canceled the membership of 14-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist Taylor Swift.

Academy of Country Music Cancel's Taylor Swift's Membership: "She Hasn't Been Country in Years" Taylor Swift hasn't had a country hit in over a decade, even though she makes sure to put at least one on every album. That's how she maintains a membership in the Academy of Country Music. After a slew of complaints that she keeps getting nominated for awards and then winning them, even though she has no country hits, the ACM has voted to cancel her membership and send her packing.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. Latherland.com is a subsidiary of America's Last Line of Defense — a network of websites that all contain disclaimer pages that explain how they publish "parody, satire and tomfoolery."

In other words, the rumor about the Academy of Country Music and Swift was completely made up.

