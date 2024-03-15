ABC Refused to Renew Whoopi Goldberg's and Joy Behar's Contracts for 'The View' for Being 'Toxic'?

Claim: ABC refused to renew contracts for Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar for "The View" in March 2024 because they were "toxic." Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On March 15, 2024, the SpaceXMania.com website published an article positing that ABC chose to not renew contracts for "The View" hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar because they were "toxic":

Breaking: ABC Refuses To Renew Whoopi And Joy's Contracts For 'The View,' 'No More Toxic People In The Show' In a surprising turn of events that has reverberated through the corridors of daytime television, ABC has announced that it will not be renewing the contracts of Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, two of the most recognizable faces on "The View." The decision marks the end of an era for the long-running talk show, which has been a staple of American daytime television since its inception in 1997. The network's statement, succinctly noting the reason for this change as "we're removing toxic people from the show," has ignited a firestorm of debate and speculation among fans, critics, and industry insiders alike.

"Hope this it true. Been long overdue," one Facebook user posted of the purported news.

"Put an end to their toxicity," another person said.

"Amen!," a third user added.

However, this story was not true. SpaceXMania.com is a website that describes some of its output as being satirical in nature, both on its "About Us" page and as a label above articles.

In other words, there was no genuine news about Goldberg, Behar or any other host leaving "The View."

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.