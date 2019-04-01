Is This 450-Pound Dog Real?

And who is walking whom in this relationship?

Dan Evon
  • Published 1 April 2019
Claim

Photographs show a large, 450-pound dog.

Rating

False
About this rating

Origin

On 1 April 2019, the Twitter account for “The Dodo,” a website centered around animal stories, posted a video that supposedly showed a man and his 450-pound dog:

These are not genuine images of a dog.

This video (which was posted on April Fools’ Day) was created with the help of Christopher Cline, an Instagram user whose feed is full of photoshopped images of his dog. Most of Cline’s images showcase an abnormally large animal:

 
 
 
 
 
Guess who's starting off their spring tour of Libraries and Book Stores? These guys, right here. First stop, Buffalo Library right here in our hometown of Buffalo, Minnesota…Saturday March 16th, 10:30 am-11:30 am. Bring the kids down for a slide show and some story telling. Juji will be available for hugs and photos. But mostly, he just wants the hugs. Come see us. If you want us to come to your town, tell us where you are and we'll make plans to come there and hang out!!!

But he has also posted a few undoctored images of his dog. While we’re not sure exactly how much this animal weighs, it’s pretty clear the dog isn’t 450 pounds.