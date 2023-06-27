Was the '73 Film 'Soylent Green' Depicting Food Made from Human Corpses Set in 2022?

Claim: The 1973 sci-fi horror classic movie “Soylent Green,” which depicted people eating wafers made from human corpses, was set in 2022. Rating: About this rating True

In June 2023, the claim began to recirculate online that a movie made in the 1970s, "Soylent Green," which depicted people eating food made from human corpses, was set in 2022.

"Who has seen this movie?," a Twitter user posted on June 25, 2023. "Is this true?" Attached was an image that said, "Back in the 70's, I watched a movie called "Soylent Green". It was set in 2022. I will not be eating fake meat."

We found variants of the claim on other social media platforms, like a TikTok post from March 2023, a Facebook post from June 2023, and a Reddit post from January 2023.

The claim is true. "Soylent Green," released in 1973, was set in the year 2022. A key plot point of the movie revolved around "fake food" that turned out to be made from human corpses. We found and reviewed the movie using the Internet Archive .

The movie's plot centers on New York police Det. Robert Thorn, played by Charlton Heston, who investigates the murder of a board member of the Soylent Corporation. The corporation claims it makes "high-energy vegetable concentrate" products that most people have to eat, as fresh food is a luxury only the rich can afford.

In the movie, Soylent Green is a popular product the Soylent Corporation makes, a "miracle food of high-energy plankton gathered from the oceans of the world" offered to an unsuspecting public. The June 2023 Twitter post alluded to the last scene of the film, when Heston realizes:

It's people! Soylent Green is made out of people!

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the line helped cement the film as a sci-fi cult classic.

Many of the posts we found online compared plant-based meat companies like Beyond Meat to Soylent Green. A real company that goes by the name "Soylent" also began producing meal-replacement products in 2013. In a commentary about how the real world in 2022 compared to the movie's version of 2022, The Washington Post wrote: