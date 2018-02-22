CLAIM

CNN asked a survivor of the 14 February 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida to deliver scripted remarks during a televised town hall.

UNPROVEN

RATING

UNPROVEN

On 21 February 2018, a week after a gunman killed seventeen people during a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, a survivor of the attack accused CNN of trying to dictate what he should say during a town hall the event hosted to address gun safety arguments in the wake of the massacre.

Following the broadcast on 21 February 2018, Colton Haab, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, told local news station WPLG-TV:

CNN had originally asked me to write a speech and questions and it ended up being all scripted.

Haab, a member of the school’s junior ROTC program who protected some of his fellow students during the assault by using Kevlar marksmanship sheets, was shown on camera with questions he said he had written prior to the event. He said:

I expected to be able to ask my questions and give my opinion on my questions.

According to WPLG, Haab wanted to suggest that military veterans be employed as school security guards. But because CNN wanted him to ask “scripted” questions, he said, he opted not to appear. In a separate appearance on Fox News on 17 February 2018, Haab said that teachers who are willing to carry their firearm on campus and had received appropriate training would also make schools safer.

President Donald Trump also called for more schoolteachers to be armed during a televised meeting with survivors of the Parkland attack, when a gunman killed seventeen people. The network responded to Haab’s allegations on 22 February 2018 in a statement posted on its communication team’s Twitter account:

There is absolutely no truth to this. CNN did not provide or script questions for anyone in last night’s town hall, nor have we ever. After seeing an interview with Colton Haab, we invited him to participate in our town hall along with other students and administrators from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Colton’s father withdrew his name from participation before the forum began, which we regretted but respected. We welcome Colton to join us on CNN today to discuss his views on school safety.

While a number of Douglas High students have advocated for tighter gun safety laws in the wake of the shooting — and been accused of being “crisis actors” since doing so — Haab is, to date, the only student to accuse CNN of trying to script their statements at the town hall event.