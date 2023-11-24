Collection

18 Miscaptioned Videos from the Israel-Hamas War

The Israel-Hamas war brought with it a multitude of improperly captioned videos. Here's what we've been delving into.

Snopes Staff

Published Nov 23, 2023

Counter-protesters hold an Israeli flag across the street from the main pro-Palestinian protest before a march through Midtown Manhattan during a protest calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Image Via Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Since early October 2023, when the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel, we’ve noticed a wave of footage on social media supposedly showing the war or people's reaction to it — when, in reality, the videos aren't what they claim to be.

To alert readers of these types of misleading posts, we apply a “Miscaptioned” rating — a label for footage that is real and not the product of AI or other digital-editing tools, though being shared with incorrect or misleading descriptions.

But what if a video you’re watching hasn’t been fact-checked by Snopes? As we’ve shared before, it’s a good practice to pause and assess the footage absent its alleged descriptions or captions. Those can take the form of text overlays on the footage or writing attached to the video (Instagram or Reddit thread captions, for instance). Once you’ve watched the video on its own terms, then consider the captions. Do they match your own interpretation of the footage?

A good principle: Try not to let other social media users influence your perception of what you see. And, whenever you’re unsure about something, refer to credible sources like Snopes. Remember, some groups post with the intentional goal of misinforming the populace for financial gain.

Here’s a sampling of videos related to the Israel-Hamas war that circulated recently with incorrect, or misleading, captions:

A video of an injured Palestinian man in a hospital with a head bandage and possibly his mother was passed around on X with false captions that claimed it was fake and had crisis actors in so-called Pallywood.

'Verified' Users on X Falsely Claim Video of Hospitalized Palestinian Man and Mother Is 'Fake'

Nov 13, 2023 Millions of users were served the false information alongside the genuine video. X's sometimes-c ...
Read More
People stand in an street. On the ground is a fire.

Does This Video Show a Film Crew Staging Footage in Gaza?

Nov 10, 2023 “Oh God, have mercy on us,” the caption said for one Instagram post that spread the claim.
Read More

Real Video of a Dead Body in Gaza Opening Its Eyes?

Nov 6, 2023 "We're happy to report his condition has been upgraded to live," one viral post captioned the video.
Read More

Does This Video Show Dead Palestinians in Body Bags on the Streets of Gaza?

Nov 6, 2023 "There’s never been a time in the history of Earth that exterminating an entire population is ac ...
Read More

Did Al Jazeera 'Pre-Shoot' Staged Footage of Dead Bodies in 2023 Israel-Hamas Conflict?

Oct 30, 2023 "For the first time, I saw a dead body that was dying and itching while wearing slippers," one X ...
Read More
A video did not show UCLA students shouting we want Jewish genocide.

Video Caption Falsely Claims UCLA Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Chanted, 'We Want Jewish Genocide'

Oct 27, 2023 In reality, the crowd was chanting, "Israel, Israel, you can't hide. We charge you with genocide."
Read More
A miscaptioned post on X from Matt Wallace claimed that a video showed US Marines landing in Israel.

Video Does Not Show Thousands of US Marines Deboarding Plane in Israel in October 2023

Oct 27, 2023 The truth of the matter was that the video documented U.S. Army soldiers with the 101st Airborne ...
Read More
A video reposted in 2023 purportedly showed an Israeli airstrike hitting Gaza and causing a building to collapse but was recorded in 2021.

Video of Israeli Airstrikes Destroying Al-Shorouk Tower in Gaza Is from 2021

Oct 25, 2023 The video, recorded in 2021, was viewed nearly 2 million times after it was reposted on TikTok o ...
Read More
Three planes are on a large ship. People are also on the ship, with many gathered towards the left side of the boat.

Does Video Show Turkey Moving a Warship Toward Gaza To Defend Palestinians?

Oct 25, 2023 The claim spread as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Oct. 25, 2023, that Hamas was ...
Read More
A video purportedly showed a puppy shaking and refusing to eat after hearing an Israeli airstrike hit Gaza.

Does This Video Show a Scared Puppy Shaking After an Israeli Airstrike in Gaza?

Oct 23, 2023 A video of a puppy apparently shaking with fear in front of a plate of food was liked well over ...
Read More
A video did not show the Israeli embassy in Bahrain being attacked and burned down with Molotov cocktails in October 2023.

Video Does Not Show Israel's Embassy in Bahrain Being Set On Fire

Oct 20, 2023 "BREAKING: Israeli embassy in Bahrain set on fire," one user on X falsely posted.
Read More
A video claimed that students at the University of Pennsylvania attending a pro-Palestine demonstration chanted the words we want Jewish genocide.

Viral Video Does Not Show Pro-Palestine Penn Students Chanting 'We Want Jewish Genocide'

Oct 18, 2023 A video of an October 2023 pro-Palestine demonstration at the University of Pennsylvania was sha ...
Read More

Does Video Show Biden Arriving in Israel in October 2023?

Oct 17, 2023 "They always roll out the red carpet?" one X user asked under the viral video.
Read More
A video purportedly showed a man waving a Palestinian flag in New York traffic on the Long Island Expressway, but in reality the flag was that of Puerto Rico.

Video Does Not Show Palestinian Flag Being Waved in Stopped Traffic on New York Interstate

Oct 13, 2023 "This is not something happening somewhere else. It’s happening here," a misinformed Facebook us ...
Read More
A video purportedly showed a Hamas militant in a paraglider flying into a high-voltage electric power line.

Video Shows Hamas Paraglider Crashing into Power Line and Bursting into Flames?

Oct 12, 2023 "Hamas paraglider crashes into high-voltage electric power line and bursts into flames. Did he d ...
Read More
A Palestinian boy lies on the ground. People stand around him . You can see a film camera above him.

Video Shows 'Crisis Actors' in Israel After Hamas Attacks?

Oct 10, 2023 The claim spread following attacks launched by Hamas on Israel in October 2023.
Read More
A video purportedly shows Palestinian children in chicken coop cages during the war between Israel and Hamas, or children from the other side.

Does Video Show Children in Chicken Coop Cages in Israel-Hamas Conflict in October 2023?

Oct 9, 2023 In the video, five children are seen behind the bars of a chicken coop as a man apparently recor ...
Read More

Does Video Show 'Hamas Terrorist' with 'Kidnapped Jewish Baby Girl' in Gaza?

Oct 9, 2023 The video went viral in October 2023 following Hamas' surprise attack against Israel in which hu ...
Read More

By Snopes Staff