Silicon Valley Bank Collapse: Snopes Fact-Checked These Rumors

Advertisment:

Just hours after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on March 10, 2023, the internet lit up with rumors about the closure's possible ramifications for the economy.

The speculation only intensified in the coming days, with the closure of the New York-based Signature Bank and a weekend of meetings among regulators and politicians, including U.S. President Joe Biden, to try to stave off potential ripples throughout the banking industry.

Snopes fact-checked the following rumors related to the bank closures: