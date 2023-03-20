Collection

Silicon Valley Bank Collapse: Snopes Fact-Checked These Rumors

And, no, "The Simpsons" did not predict this latest U.S. crisis.

Snopes Staff

Published Mar 20, 2023

Just hours after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on March 10, 2023, the internet lit up with rumors about the closure's possible ramifications for the economy.

The speculation only intensified in the coming days, with the closure of the New York-based Signature Bank and a weekend of meetings among regulators and politicians, including U.S. President Joe Biden, to try to stave off potential ripples throughout the banking industry.

Snopes fact-checked the following rumors related to the bank closures:

The words, "How bad is the banking crisis? This is the Omaha airport this morning. Each one is the private jet of a bank CEO looking to get bought out by Warren Buffett." Below it is a photo of several planes. The screenshot says "Miscaptioned" over it.

Does Pic Show the Private Jets of Bank CEOs Seeking Deals With Warren Buffett?

Mar 20, 2023 "How bad is the banking crisis?" a tweet read. "This is the Omaha airport this morning."
People stand outside a gray building that says "Silicon Valley Bank."

Is It True That 15 Banks Failed During Trump's Presidency?

Mar 13, 2023 A string of bank failures in March 2023 prompted partisan "whataboutism" on social media.
did simpsons predict silicon valley bank crash

No, 'The Simpsons' Didn't Predict the Silicon Valley Bank Crash

Mar 12, 2023 The writers of "The Simpsons" are brilliant, but they did not foresee the March 2023 Silicon Val ...
Article Tags

economy
