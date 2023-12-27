4 Articles to Make Sense of the Israel-Hamas War

The protracted, often bloody Israeli-Palestinian conflict exploded into a hot war on Oct. 7, 2023, when the militant Palestinian group Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel and Israel retaliated by bombarding the Gaza Strip. More than 20,000 people, the vast majority of them Palestinians, were reportedly killed during the first two months of the war alone. The violence is driven by mutual hostilities and territorial ambitions dating back more than a century. The internet has become an unofficial front in that war and is rife with misinformation, which Snopes is dedicated to countering with facts and context. You can help. Read the latest fact checks. Submit questionable claims. Become a Snopes Member to support our work. We welcome your participation and feedback.
For decades, misinformation and disinformation has played a role in the evolution of Israel and Palestine. As false information thrives following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent retaliatory war on Gaza, Snopes has compiled facts and context to make sense of the violence.
Readers like you help drive our fact-checking. Let us know if you spot a suspicious rumor related to the war.