Collection

4 Articles to Make Sense of the Israel-Hamas War

From Hamas' role in Gaza to the Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war, these readings will contextualize the ongoing violence.

Taija PerryCook

Published Dec 27, 2023

( Getty Images)
Image Via Getty Images

The protracted, often bloody Israeli-Palestinian conflict exploded into a hot war on Oct. 7, 2023, when the militant Palestinian group Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel and Israel retaliated by bombarding the Gaza Strip. More than 20,000 people, the vast majority of them Palestinians, were reportedly killed during the first two months of the war alone. The violence is driven by mutual hostilities and territorial ambitions dating back more than a century. The internet has become an unofficial front in that war and is rife with misinformation, which Snopes is dedicated to countering with facts and context. You can help. Read the latest fact checks. Submit questionable claims. Become a Snopes Member to support our work. We welcome your participation and feedback.

For decades, misinformation and disinformation has played a role in the evolution of Israel and Palestine. As false information thrives following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent retaliatory war on Gaza, Snopes has compiled facts and context to make sense of the violence.

Readers like you help drive our fact-checking. Let us know if you spot a suspicious rumor related to the war.

Timeline: The Oct. 7 Hamas Attack and Israel's Retaliatory War on Gaza

Nov 20, 2023 Answers to your questions about what happened, when it happened, and how many people have been k ...
Read More

Unraveling Palestine: Understanding Its Location and the Palestinian Identity

Dec 8, 2023 A brief history of the region and some of the roots of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict.
Read More

What Is Hamas and What Is Its Role in Gaza?

Dec 15, 2023 Hamas, the militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, has been designated a terrorist organizat ...
Read More

Here Are Some of the Most Viral Rumors Related to the Israel-Hamas War

Nov 22, 2023 They're related to Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on Oct.7 and the military organization's ele ...
Read More

By Taija PerryCook

Taija PerryCook is a Seattle-based journalist who previously worked for the PNW news site Crosscut and the Jordan Times in Amman.