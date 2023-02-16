Collection

2023 Ohio Train Derailment: Fact-Checking the Crash

A Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 2023.

On Feb. 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Three days later, on Feb. 6, the company began a "controlled release" of the chemicals after fears of a large explosion began to grow. 

After the crash, local residents and communities expressed health and environmental concerns. Viral videos and photographs spread claiming to show the crash and its aftermath, including videos of dead fish near the crash site. We analyzed those, and also checked claims made about how many people live in the larger region surrounding where the crash occurred, and how they might be impacted.

Here are the fact-checks we've written so far about the derailment. We'll add to this collection as related stories are published. 

 

Does 10% of the US Population Live in the Ohio River Basin?

Feb 14, 2023 The site of the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment and subsequent chemical release is within ...
Read More
A striking aerial picture of the train derailment disaster in East Palestine, Ohio was posted to Reddit.

Striking Photo of Ohio Train Derailment Posted to Reddit

Feb 14, 2023 We were able to verify that the aerial picture was shot from above the train derailment that occ ...
Read More

Are Videos of Dead Fish Near Ohio Train Derailment Real?

Feb 14, 2023 Numerous videos of dead fish in a brook described as being near the Ohio train derailment and ch ...
Read More
Dark black and blue clouds fill the frame. A power line runs through them. You can slightly see a tree on the bottom of the photo, as well as a house to the right.

About That Video Showing Ominous Clouds After the Ohio Train Derailment

Feb 15, 2023 Does the video show toxic chemical clouds or ordinary mammatus storm clouds? We asked experts.
Read More
An aerial picture purportedly showed the view from a passenger airplane of black smoke filling the clouds down below from a controlled release of toxic fumes coming from the Ohio train derailment.

Does Photo Show Airplane View of Smoke Clouds from Ohio Train Derailment?

Feb 16, 2023 We looked into the origins of a popular Reddit post that claimed to show a view of the disaster ...
Read More

Sources

"50-Car Train Derailment Causes Big Fire, Evacuations in Ohio." AP NEWS, 4 Feb. 2023, https://apnews.com/article/pennsylvania-ohio-evacuations-fires-5d399dc745f51ef746e22828083d8591.

Kim, Juliana. "Ohio Crews Conduct a 'controlled Release' of Toxic Chemicals from Derailed Train Cars." NPR, 6 Feb. 2023. NPR, https://www.npr.org/2023/02/06/1154760911/ohio-train-derailment.

Thakker, Prem. "Life After the Ohio Train Derailment: Trouble Breathing, Dying Animals, and Saying Goodbye." The New Republic, 13 Feb. 2023, https://newrepublic.com/post/170570/life-ohio-train-derailment-trouble-breathing-dying-animals-saying-goodbye.

