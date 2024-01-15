Martin Luther King Jr.: A Collection of Rumors Fact-Checked Over the Decades

In 2024, the federal holiday intended to celebrate the life of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. happened to fall on his actual birthday. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 15, 1929, King dedicated his life to achieving equality and justice for all Americans. He advocated the notion that a peaceful refusal to obey unjust laws was the best way to combat racism and bring about social change.

During his memorable but too short lifetime, King pressed the case of civil rights with the White House, touched millions of Americans with his unforgettable "I Have a Dream" speech, and won the Nobel Peace Prize, on his way to leaving behind a legacy of hope and inspiration.

Despite the power of his life's work, the memory of the famed civil rights crusader has also inspired many rumors and junk news pieces over the years. Here's our collection of some of them.