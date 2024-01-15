Collection

Martin Luther King Jr.: A Collection of Rumors Fact-Checked Over the Decades

Here's a round-up of our work centered on the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader.

In 2024, the federal holiday intended to celebrate the life of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. happened to fall on his actual birthday. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 15, 1929, King dedicated his life to achieving equality and justice for all Americans. He advocated the notion that a peaceful refusal to obey unjust laws was the best way to combat racism and bring about social change.

During his memorable but too short lifetime, King pressed the case of civil rights with the White House, touched millions of Americans with his unforgettable "I Have a Dream" speech, and won the Nobel Peace Prize, on his way to leaving behind a legacy of hope and inspiration.

Despite the power of his life's work, the memory of the famed civil rights crusader has also inspired many rumors and junk news pieces over the years. Here's our collection of some of them.

Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Did the FBI Send MLK a Letter Telling Him To Kill Himself?

Jan 25, 2022 The anonymous letter purported to reveal secrets about Martin Luther King Jr.’s sex life.
Was the U.S. Government Found Guilty of Assassinating Martin Luther King, Jr.?

Jan 20, 2014 Conspiracy theorists hold that the United States government was sued and found culpable for the ...
Did Barack Obama Meet with Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr.?

Mar 7, 2017 A photograph showing an adult Barack Obama with Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. is chronol ...
Meek Mill rapper rap artist

Is Rapper Meek Mill the Grandson of Martin Luther King, Jr.?

Aug 6, 2015 Rumors that the musician is directly related to the civil rights icon come from a site that only ...
Did Martin Luther King Jr. Pay the Hospital Bill for Julia Roberts’ Birth?

Feb 4, 2023 The Oscar-winning actress has a special connection to MLK and his wife, Coretta Scott King.
Did Jimmy Carter Say Robert E. Lee Was ‘Never Filled With Hatred’?

Jan 16, 2023 He was not the first Democrat to praise the Confederate leader.
Did Kamala Harris Plagiarize Martin Luther King Jr.?

Jan 7, 2021 A 2020 Elle interview with the vice president-elect carries some similarities to a 1965 Playboy ...
Was Tom Hanks Cast as MLK in a New Netflix Movie?

Jun 30, 2023 The actor has played many iconic roles over his storied career.
Zoomed in image of man who resembles young Bernie Sanders during Civil Rights March

Bernie Sanders Marched with MLK at Selma?

Jan 21, 2016 A photograph doesn't show Bernie Sanders marching from Selma to Montgomery in 1965 with Martin L ...
Martin Luther King Jr aka MLK once wrote in a letter words that later became a quote about a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.

Is MLK's 'Disobey Unjust Laws' Quote Real?

Jan 17, 2023 The genuine quote often appears in memes on social media.
Room, Indoors, Furniture

Is This Samuel L. Jackson with MLK at a Pool Hall?

Jan 26, 2022 This is a genuine photo of Martin Luther King Jr., but the man wearing shades in the background ...
When Martin Luther King encouraged me to run for Congress I didn't think much of it. But over time I've realized he was right. And now that I've been elected, I refuse to spit on his grave and resign.

No, George Santos Didn't Tweet That MLK Encouraged Him To Run for Congress

Jan 14, 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968, 20 years before Rep. George Santos was born.
Did MLK Say This About Capitalism?

Jan 20, 2020 Quote: "Since we know that the system will not change the rules, we're going to have to change t ...
Was MLK Smothered in His Hospital Bed?

Jul 21, 2020 Questions and speculation may always surround the assassination of Dr. King, but this is not a c ...
Leonardo DiCaprio Cast as MLK in New Film, Will Wear Blackface?

Apr 16, 2014 Rumor: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio will be portraying Martin Luther King in an upcoming film.
Was Bernice King’s Tweet on MLK Day Flagged as Misinfo by Instagram?

Jan 21, 2021 King tweeted about how her father “was one of the most hated men in America.”
Rumors circulated in April 2021 that U.S. President Joe Biden once said "Dr. King's assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd's death did."

Did Biden Say George Floyd's Death Had Greater 'Worldwide Impact' Than MLK's?

Apr 7, 2021 Remarks attributed to U.S. President Joe Biden saw a resurgence in social media sharing in April ...
Did Martin Luther King Jr. 'Flip the Bird' at a Photographer?

Did Martin Luther King Jr. 'Flip the Bird' at a Photographer?

May 4, 2017 A photograph appearing to show the civil rights leader eloquently gesturing at a camera is a hoax.
Did Trump Remove a MLK Bust from the Oval Office?

Jan 21, 2017 A Time magazine reporter erroneously tweeted that a bust of civil rights icon Martin Luther King ...
michele bachmann fox news fake quote

Michele Bachmann: Martin Luther King Would Still Be Alive If Black People Owned Guns in the 1960s?

Jan 20, 2015 A cringe-inducing quote from the former lawmaker turned out to also be a fake one.
Martin Luther King, Jr.

Did MLK Say 'Our Lives Begin to End the Day We Become Silent'?

Jan 16, 2017 An oft-quoted statement attributed to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. appears to have been paraphras ...
Did Melania Trump Copy Michelle Obama's MLK Day Message?

Jan 18, 2018 Rumors holding that Melania Trump plagiarized her Martin Luther King Day tweet from former First ...
Is This a Picture of Martin Luther King and a Police Dog Used to Intimidate Him?

Jan 22, 2019 Man's best friend, or police intimidation tactic?
Was President Obama Caught Making Offensive Comments on a 'Hot Mic'?

Jan 18, 2017 A story about President Obama, a hot mic, and offensive comments at a Martin Luther King Day eve ...
Martin Luther King, Jr.

Does This Video Prove Martin Luther King Was a Republican?

Jan 23, 2019 The civil rights icon was never a vocal advocate of either major political party, both of which ...
martin luther king jr civil rights

Martin Luther King: 'Do Not Rejoice in the Death of One'

May 4, 2011 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., did not say he 'will not rejoice in the death of one, not even an e ...
Do Democrats Want to Add Martin Luther King to Mount Rushmore?

Jan 15, 2018 The non-thinking person's way to generate faux political outrage is to suggest any addition to A ...
naacp george washington statue

NAACP Covers George Washington Statue at MLK Day Event?

Jan 20, 2011 A photograph of the event shows a wooden box in front of a statue of George Washington.
Two women hold I Have A Dream signs but they are misspelt.

Misspelled Martin Luther King Day Signs

Jan 28, 2008 A photograph from a 2007 Corpus Christi TV station news report shows Martin Luther King Day cele ...
Martin Luther King Jr stamp USPS

Martin Luther King Stamp

Jun 7, 2000 Is the U.S. Postal Service discontinuing the Martin Luther King stamp?
Is This Viral List of 'Four Things You Didn't Know About Martin Luther King, Jr.' True?

Jul 19, 2003 You probably didn't know most of them because they're not true.
