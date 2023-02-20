Collection

Fact Checks About Former US President Jimmy Carter

Here are all of Snopes' articles about the 39th President of the United States.

On Feb. 18, 2023, it was announced that former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had entered hospice care at his home in Georgia. 

Carter, who served one term as president, from 1977 to 1981, is well known for his humanitarianism. He founded The Carter Center with wife Rosalynn in 1982, and has long been a volunteer with Habitats for Humanity. (We once fact-checked a true claim that he built houses with the organization the day after sustaining an eye injury.)

We've checked many claims about Carter, from quotes to viral photos to his selling his peanut farm. We'll add to this collection as related stories are published.

Did Jimmy Carter Say Robert E. Lee Was ‘Never Filled With Hatred’?

Jan 16, 2023 He was not the first Democrat to praise the Confederate leader.
A photograph of U.S. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former president Jimmy Carter, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter is genuine.

Why Do the Bidens Look Giant in Photo With Carters?

May 4, 2021 This photograph spurred jokes about dollhouses and ventriloquists.
Jimmy Carter was the first U.S. president to install solar panels on the roof of the White House

Does the White House Have Solar Panels on Its Roof?

Oct 7, 2022 Jimmy Carter was the first president to have solar panels installed on the roof of the White Hou ...
Did Jimmy Carter Once Help Build Affordable Housing With an Eye Injury?

Apr 14, 2022 For more than two years, fans of the president have circulated images and memes of the alleged i ...
Are Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter the Longest-Married Couple in Presidential History?

Jul 7, 2021 The couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in 2021.
Did Jimmy Carter Say 'America Has No Functioning Democracy at This Moment?'

Oct 10, 2018 An old quotation attributed to the 39th president re-emerged on social media in October 2018, pr ...
Did Jimmy Carter Announce That His Cancer Is Spreading?

Aug 29, 2018 Viral social media posts rehashed a three-year-old announcement about the former president, who ...
Fox News Mistakenly Reports President Jimmy Carter's Death

Nov 27, 2017 The 93-year-old former president is not only alive and well but has remained active.
Did the Trump Administration 'Veto' Argentina's Decision to Honor Jimmy Carter?

May 1, 2017 A chain of blog posts advanced a rumor that President Trump forced Argentina not to honor Presid ...
Ronald Reagan Beat Jimmy Carter in a Landslide Despite Trailing 6% in Polls?

Oct 23, 2016 The claim that Reagan won the 1980 presidential election in a landslide despite trailing well be ...
Jun 17, 2016 A purported Jimmy Carter quote about the election of the United States' first woman president ap ...
Jimmy Carter Banned Iranian Immigrants

Dec 9, 2015 Did President Jimmy Carter ban Iranian nationals from entering the U.S. in a manner similar to D ...
Jimmy Carter's Cancer Cured by Marijuana?

Dec 8, 2015 Former president Jimmy Carter did not say that his cancer was cured by medical marijuana.
Jimmy Carter on Helping the Poor

Feb 27, 2014 "Anyone unwilling to work should not eat"?
Yes, Jimmy Carter Really Did Once Help Contain a Nuclear Meltdown

Jan 8, 2022 The more you know ...
Did Jimmy Carter Say 'Jesus Never Said a Word About Homosexuality'?

Feb 19, 2020 "When we go to the Bible we should keep in mind that the basic principles of the Bible are taugh ...
Did Jimmy Carter Pen the 'Losing My Religion for Equality' Op-Ed?

Jul 22, 2019 Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter did disagree with the Southern Baptist Convention on issues o ...
Did Carter Sell His Peanut Farm When He Became President?

May 18, 2020 Social media users were back in the business of comparing presidential business practices in spr ...
Sources

AP News staff. "Jimmy Carter, 39th US President, Enters Hospice Care at Home."  AP News, 18 Feb. 2023, https://apnews.com/article/politics-united-states-government-gerald-ford-ronald-reagan-hospice-care-f4e26c10a7b366f14e62f690da403b0a.

Pellish et al. "Jimmy Carter to Begin Receiving Home Hospice Care | CNN Politics." CNN, 18 Feb. 2023, https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/18/politics/jimmy-carter/index.html.
 

