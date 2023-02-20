Fact Checks About Former US President Jimmy Carter

Advertisment:

On Feb. 18, 2023, it was announced that former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had entered hospice care at his home in Georgia.

Carter, who served one term as president, from 1977 to 1981, is well known for his humanitarianism. He founded The Carter Center with wife Rosalynn in 1982, and has long been a volunteer with Habitats for Humanity. (We once fact-checked a true claim that he built houses with the organization the day after sustaining an eye injury.)

We've checked many claims about Carter, from quotes to viral photos to his selling his peanut farm. We'll add to this collection as related stories are published.