CLAIM

A worker at Cadbury plant was arrested for contaminating the company's products with HIV-infected blood.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

Claiming that various company’s food products have somehow become contaminated with HIV/AIDS has been a prevalent form of hoax for many years, targeting foodstuffs from pineapples to canned goods to soft drinks. A more recent wrinkle in that decades-old trope posited in 2018 that an employee of Cadbury, a British multinational confectionery company, was arrested for “adding his HIV-infected blood” to the company’s products:

This rumor was nothing more than a variant of an old hoax that was previously aimed at Pepsi, with virtually no difference other than the substitution of one company’s name for another’s:

No warnings have been issued, nor any arrests made, in conjunction with a supposed HIV contamination of Cadbury products, and as we noted in a similar previous article, the possibility of such an occurrence’s taking place is low to non-existent: