In June 2021, comedian Amy Schumer became a trending topic on Twitter after “Celina 52 Truck Stop” posted a photograph of a new “contest winner” that strongly resembled the actress.

In addition to being a dead ringer for one another, this photo also went viral because it was accompanied by a bizarre story about a tear drop tattoo:

This viral post stirred up plenty of questions on social media. Is that Amy Schumer? Is Amy Schumer a truck driver? Or, wait, did this person kill someone?

The answer to all of those questions is “no.”

The “Celina 52 Truck Stop” isn’t a real truck stop. They write on their Facebook page that they are a “satire / parody” site.

The “Celina 52 Truck Stop” Facebook page lists the location as Dale Hollow Lake in Tennessee and claims to be the only gas station serving the “Weaber Valley Region.” This, however, appears to be a reference to another less than real location: the Weaber Valley Raceway. Like the Celina 52 Truck Stop, Weaber Valley Raceway appears to be a parody page whose aim is to sell T-shirts. You can buy Celina 52 Truck Stop merchandise here.

This Twitter account also frequently publishes doctored photos and fabricated stories. For example, in May 2021, the account posted an image that supposedly showed a trucker named Phil wearing a “Harry Potter Hates Ohio” shirt after winning a tin of tobacco. This was a digitally altered image, however. The original image showed NHL player Phil Kessel holding a hockey puck after scoring his 900th point:

We’re not certain if the Schumer photo was doctored in a similar way, or if this is just Schumer’s doppleganger. Regardless, we can say that Schumer is not a big-rig truck driver, and that the story about this person’s teardrop tattoo is almost certainly a fabrication.