Dash Cam Shows Huge Construction Truck Crushing Occupied SUV

Three men were lucky to escape without serious injury when the driver of a huge mining haul truck obliviously crushed the SUV in which they were sitting.

According to the Kazakhstan-based website Tengrinews, a YouTube video captured by a dash cam documented an incident in which three technicians were fortunate to escape without injury after a massive mining haul truck crushed their SUV as they were sitting in it:



Tengrinews explained that the incident took place in a quarry outside Karaganda, Kazakhstan, when the technicians drove their Suzuki SUV into the quarry to effect an air condition repair. Either before or after the repair, the truck’s driver apparently set out and failed to notice the parked SUV, driving over the helpless, smaller vehicle as the technicians inside it desperately shouted warnings to the driver of the truck. The Suzuki’s dash cam happened to be engaged at the time, capturing some chilling footage from the perspective of its undoubtedly terrified occupants:

“The guys came to fix the air conditioner at the quarry. The car was parked near the dump truck, and it got into the [truck’s] ‘blind spot’. When the dump truck hit the car, the men began to shout loudly. Fortunately, they were not injured.”

Social media posts shared the aftermath of the accident: