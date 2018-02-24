CLAIM

Some Instant Pot cookers are overheating and having meltdowns.

TRUE

RATING

TRUE

ORIGIN

In February 2018, a Michigan woman’s widely-shared account of a mishap with her Instant Pot pressure cooker device spread across social media. Vanessa LaClair wrote:

I received my Instant Pot Gem Multi Cooker as a christmas gift. And I’ve used it about 4 times and loved it. Needless to say, as I was preparing dinner today I noticed the bottom seemed to be comming apart. so curiously I picked it up and seen the bottom had melted and burnt the wires!

They claim this to be a safe product on the website, But this could have cost me my home and at worst my family! Please check yours to see if you have one of these 4 digit batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746.

if you contact Instant Pot they will tell you to stop using it immediately, but I searched everywhere online and there is no recall.

While not directly referencing her complaint, the company did say on its own Facebook community page four days later that it had received “a small number of reports” that one particular model, the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker, was overheating and causing damage to its underside:

We believe the problem only affects batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746. To verify the 4-digit batchcode, locate the silver label on the underside of the product. The batchcode is the 4-digit number located at the bottom right of the label. […] We anticipate providing updated information and next steps regarding receiving a replacement Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker within the next few weeks. In the meantime, we are asking all our customers with a Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker from batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746 to immediately stop use of the product.

However, if you’re worried about your new pot, these are different models than the ones that were a hit over the 2017 holiday season, according to the Detroit Free Press:

Instant Pot makes many units and the one in question is the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker. It is not the popular Instant Pot pressure cooker that took this holiday season by storm. The Gem 65 doesn’t have a pressure cooker function.

We contacted Instant Pot to ask whether it had made contact with LaClair and any further steps it had taken since its warning about the Gem 65 cookers.