Snopes is Hiring: Assignments Editor

Snopes , the oldest fact-checking website in the world and a verified signatory of the International Fact Checking Network , is seeking an experienced assignments editor (East Coast or West Coast of U.S.) to join our fully remote, digital newsroom.

Such line editing jobs are leadership positions of enormous consequence that require advanced writing/reporting skills, truth-rating expertise, content agenda-setting, insight, maturity, reflection, agility, speed (at times), adaptability, ethics, respect toward others, an understanding of the business' bottomline, collaboration and patience.

The heart of this job is sifting through various inputs, including story ideas from readers and staffers and social media trends , and assigning posts to writers deemed likely to have the biggest impact on audience traffic (especially with syndication partners) and on membership. This person will also line edit numerous stories each day and supervise a growing team of 4 to 6 writers, coordinating tightly with the newsroom's only other assignments editor/supervisor. In newspaper lingo, this is a fast-paced, fully digital Metro Desk hub that produces stories that go beyond "he said, she said" by applying nuanced truth ratings based on verifiable, primary sources. If our standards and trust editor back reads your line-edited copy and deems it publishable, you're gold.

In short, Snopes editors are insanely ethical, non-partisan, insatiably curious wordsmiths who are not easily duped. We treasure our readers’ trust, and do all we can to carry forth Snopes’ mission of presenting the facts with the utmost clarity and neutrality.

Our little company also puts a primacy on internal collaboration, respect, and esprit de corps — no grumps need apply.

The position pays $80,000-$85,000 annually and includes health benefits,* a monthly internet stipend of $125, and more than 3 ½ weeks off of accrued paid vacation a year. Successful hires will be evaluated for their performance at the 3-month and 6-month mark to ensure they're a good fit for Snopes.

* You’ll have access to health plans starting on the first of the month, after attaining eligibility (30 days from your hire date)

Editor Responsibilities

Identify stories worth investigating and assign to writers.

Help analyze, synthesize and report traffic data from our site and syndicate partners.

Line edit stories in compliance with AP and Snopes style and journalistic best practices.

Assess evidence in fact checks and whether it supports a given truth rating for the claim/rumor in question.

Continuously monitor multiple inputs for story ideas that serve our readers.

Provide additional research and reporting as needed.

Help coordinate agendas for biweekly department meetings.

Follow workflow production standards and constantly look for improvements in efficiency.

Conduct performance reviews of staffers and tend to their development through meaningful goals and feedback.

Manage your writers’ schedules and time off.

Editor Requirements

Minimum 7-10 years professional line editing experience, preferably at a metropolitan daily newsroom or the equivalent.

Ability to meet tight, hourly deadlines.

Mastery of basic Associated Press style.

Mastery of basic English grammar.

Mastery of basic SEO practices.

Excellent written communication skills and comfort with collaborating almost exclusively via Slack and other digital tools.

Excellent time-management skills.

Mastery of basic CMS (WordPress experience is a plus) and social media posting, including on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Demonstrated adherence to impartiality and fairness in all journalistic endeavors.

To apply, please provide a resume with links to at least 3 in-depth stories you've line edited, and a short cover letter (maximum 250 words) explaining why you think you’re the top person for this job. Send resume/cover letter to snopes@operations.com and include "Assignment Editor opening" in the subject line.

Snopes will not consider applications missing any of these requirements. Finalists will be asked to complete at least two writing tests. This is a management position and full-time (40 hours weekly).

About Snopes