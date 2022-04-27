Now Open – Our Very Own Snopes Bookstore

We are betting that if you are a Snopes reader, you probably also like books.

That’s why we’re pleased to announce our new online bookstore, where you can support fact-checking with the purchase of your next great read. Just in time for Independent Bookstore Day on April 30, Snopes has become an affiliate of Bookshop.org, leading the way for the first-ever Snopes Bookstore.

It might seem like a small thing, but it’s actually key to our strategy for survival. Team Snopes is determined to create a sustainable business model that generates revenue for our newsroom and allows us to stay independent.

We are looking at every option to support our truth-telling mission. The bookstore, available for deliveries within the United States, is just one component of our plans for the rest of 2022 to enhance and expand our offerings to our followers.

Buying books, and other related gifts, is an easy and effective way for you to help sustain us. Your purchase will support Team Snopes and local bookstores while you’re filling your personal library or finding that perfect gift. Even gift card purchases will generate a commission for Snopes!

How It Works

Simply visit the Snopes Bookstore, powered by Bookshop.org, to send a commission to Snopes with every purchase and to support independent bookstores at the same time. We’re confident that the Snopes Bookstore will provide great selection and service, with 98% of consumers on Trustpilot rating their buying experience on Bookshop.org “excellent” or “great.”

One nice thing about this new partnership is how simple it is. The prices are competitive with other bookstores. Bookshop.org handles inventory, fulfillment, shipping, and customer service while Snopes gets a modest commission for referrals.

Bookshop.org is a certified B Corporation, which stands for “benefit” – meaning it is intent on serving the public good. Founded in 2020, it is an online bookstore with a mission to financially support local, independent bookstores.

Bookshop.org’s team wanted to create an easy, convenient way for customers to buy books online and support bookstores at the same time. By design, the company gives over 75% of its profit to stores, publications, authors, and others. In fact, Bookshop.org has raised over $20 million for local booksellers so far. In 2021, Bookshop.org reported that 81% of its gross profit margin went directly to independent bookstores.

What’s Next

As you might expect, we have some exciting plans for the bookstore. Our first step is launching this affiliate link program. Going forward, we believe it will be a great platform for curated reading lists and book reviews from our newsroom — and maybe even a book club for our community.

We can’t wait to share more progress with you in the year to come. Sign up to join our community of readers, writers, bookstores, librarians, and bibliophiles so you will be among the first to know about what’s next.

Your support is essential to us, and we greatly appreciate your help in keeping Snopes sustainable. Start shopping — and supporting us — today.

From all of us, thank you.