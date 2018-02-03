Over the last few decades football’s championship game, the Super Bowl, has surpassed baseball’s World Series as America’s premiere sporting event. In fact, the Super Bowl has now transcended its status as a mere athletic contest to become a great national celebration on a par with many of our political and state holidays. A two-week
Here is our review of some of the more popular legends and rumors associated with the Super Bowl:
The story about a Super Bowl reporter who cluelessly asked Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams “How long have you been a black quarterback?” is an apocryphal one, but some people will never be convinced that it didn’t happen.
The claim that more women are victims of domestic violence on Super Bowl Sunday than on any other day of the year is also an apocryphal one, but it took root in the run-up to the 1993 Super Bowl and is now enshrined as an unshakable belief in many people’s minds.
JAG actress Catherine Bell remarkably predicted the winner and exact score of the
4) Crash Course
A rise in automobile accidents supposedly occurs in the aftermath of the Super Bowl every year. Why?
5) Flushed Out
You hear it said all the time: Sewage systems of major cities have broken due to the tremendous number of toilets being flushed simultaneously at halftime of the Super Bowl. Has that ever really happened?
6) I Am Legend
Did the 2007 Will Smith film I Am Legend do Catherine Bell one better by correctly anticipating the results of the 2008 Super Bowl?