On 3 February 2018, House Speaker Paul Ryan expressed the notion that a $1.50 per week pay increase demonstrates the Republicans’ recent tax cut to be a success. The Speaker touted via Twitter — in response to an Associated Press report about the tax bill’s “beginning to deliver bigger paychecks to workers” — a Pennsylvania secretary’s comment that the extra $1.50 she gained a week as a result of GOP efforts would cover her annual Costco membership:

The Wisconsin Republican’s tweet drew a good deal of criticism and mockery on Twitter:

The tweet was then deleted from Ryan’s Twitter timeline:

Many critics and analysts warned ahead of the tax bill’s passing that it would primarily benefit wealthy Americans.

