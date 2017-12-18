A commuter train carrying more than 80 people derailed 18 December 2017 on a bridge over Interstate 5 south of Tacoma, Washington. Authorities say there have been fatalities.

The Amtrak train was on its inaugural run on a new route; it had departed Seattle and was headed southbound to Portland, Oregon. It derailed at about 7: 45 A.M., causing train cars to hurtle off the overpass onto freeway lanes below during rush hour. A spokesman for Pierce County Sheriff’s couldn’t be immediately reached Monday morning, but authorities told reporters during a briefing that fatalities from the incident were contained to people on the train, and no motorists were killed.

According to Amtrak, there were 78 passengers and five crew on the train, but it remains unclear how many were killed:

PRELIMINARY INFO – Derailed Amtrak passenger train was heading south bound. Injuries and casualties reported, numbers to come. Media staging area at Eagles Pride Golf Course. #PCSD PIO Troyer enroute, will not answer his cell while driving priority. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017

Several cars on I5 struck by derailed Amtrak train cars. Multiple motorists injured on roadway, no fatalities of motorists reported. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the derailment, according to a spokesman. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted images to social media from the scene.

More photos from scene of Amtrak train derailment pic.twitter.com/yWEJejp1H2 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017