On 8 December 2017 Tennessee boy Keaton Jones appeared in a video, visibly distraught over bullying. His mother, Kimberly, filmed the video, which quickly went viral. Although the original clip has since been deleted, extant copies were widely available and shared:

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

Within days, celebrities including Justin Bieber, Gal Godot, LeBron James, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo expressed support for and extended red-carpet invitations [invitations to what?] to Keaton via Twitter. A third-party GoFundMe page for Keaton’s family quickly raised over $56,000 before it was closed for donations.

However, by 11 December 2017, what was initially a “feel good” story of support for a bullied child veered into controversy. A purported screenshot of Keaton’s mother’s Facebook page began circulating apparently showing family members posing with a Confederate flag and seeming to denigrate those who opposed it:

Internet users quickly responded, likening Jones’s Facebook posts to bullying aimed at black people:

Just to clarify, the hate isn’t directed towards Keaton. It’s towards your hypocritical, potentially racist mother who is using this for financial gain. Hopefully you, Keaton and your other siblings will rise above #StandWithKeaton https://t.co/5zd9GFwiGw — Tabria (@TabriaMajors) December 11, 2017

That viral video of #KeatonJones talking about being bullied is heartbreaking, and I feel sympathetic towards that child.

But his mom, Kimberly on the other hand, is a suspected racist who makes very problematic posts bullying Black protesters #TheIrony pic.twitter.com/NUhidunP8z — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 11, 2017

Jones later confirmed in an interview with CBS that the photographs showing her with a Confederate flag were authentic but said that she did not hold racist views:

“The only two photos — the only two photos on my entire planet that I am anywhere near a Confederate flag. It was ironic. It was funny,” Jones said. “It didn’t have anything to do with racist intent?” Strassmann asked. “No. No. Absolutely not. I’ve said I spent most of my life being bullied and judged because I wasn’t racist,” Jones said.

Yet another controversy erupted when MMA fighter Joe Schilling claimed in a video that he had reached out to Keaton’s mom on Instagram with an offer of friendship, but that she had rebuffed him and asked him to share the GoFundMe page. “She just wants money,” said Schilling.

However, the family says that the Instagram account — which was verified but has since been deleted — was not authentic. Keaton’s sister, Lakyn Jones, responded to the controversy in a series of tweets:

The Instagram KimberlyJones_38 is NOT my mom. She has a private Instagram and hasn’t talked to anyone. We haven’t received any money and don’t plan on it. The gofundme’s aren’t by any of us. — Lakyn 🎄 (@Lakyn_Jones) December 11, 2017

Those who know me and my family know we aren’t racist. My brother doesn’t say the “N” word. Please leave it alone — Lakyn 🎄 (@Lakyn_Jones) December 11, 2017

We aren’t verified seeing as we are normal people. The verified account doesn’t even have my name spelled correctly. — Lakyn 🎄 (@Lakyn_Jones) December 11, 2017

I am from the south. You’ll see a million flags like that. Doesn’t mean we are racist. — Lakyn 🎄 (@Lakyn_Jones) December 11, 2017

Joseph Lam, who created the GoFundMe for Keaton and his family, posted an update about its status and how it related to the building backlash over the bullying controversy:

As many of you know I paused the donations as well as the comments. As I sit back and read these comments and watched the video again I feel I have to make this update. THIS IS NOT ABOUT THE MOM!! However passing judgement on her before you know her is a form of bullying. Condemnation before evaluation is the ultimate form of ignorance. I can’t even say for sure that any of whats being said is true. I don’t know the family personally and never claimed to have known them. This is about a kid who’s been bullied and not just one kid, Keaton, there are many unspoken cases about kids being bullied. We have to be the voice for the voiceless. In the video I saw a kid crying not just for himself but for others. To me thats a kid with a heart of gold and deserves praise. Im hoping that we can turn the money into something good whether it be for private school or college fund. Im in touch with GFM on how to proceed at this point. Thank you every one that donated.

As for the third-party GoFundMe that raised almost $57,000 for Keaton and his family, its fate is unclear. Lam suspended the campaign on 11 December 2017, and Lakyn said no funds have been disbursed to the family.