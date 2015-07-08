CLAIM

A photograph shows a bull shark caught in the Ohio River near Indiana.

MISCAPTIONED

RATING

MISCAPTIONED

ORIGIN

On 6 July 2015, a photograph purportedly showing a bull shark caught in the Ohio River near Indiana began circulating online. Although the photograph was real, the background story commonly associated with it is false:

The bull shark pictured above was caught by fisherman Terry Hessey not in the Ohio River, but a world away at the mouth of the Brisbane River in Australia. The shark, which Hessey claimed in 2008 during the Brisbane River Classic fishing competition, was measured at 2.9 meters and was estimated as weighing between 250kg and 300kg (the only available scale had a capacity of 200kg).

While the Brisbane River Classic does include a “longest shark” award, Hessey’s catch stirred up controversy: