Has the Great Sphinx of Giza Closed its Eyes?

Claim The Great Sphinx of Giza in Egypt has shut its eyes.

Fact Check

The Great Sphinx of Giza in Egypt has finally closed its eyes after staring down armies, royals, archaeologists, visitors, and tourists over the centuries — at least according to extremely incorrect photographs on social media.

"Eyes Wide Shut"

Last week something very strange happened….

The Sphinx has closed its eyes pic.twitter.com/D2wF5L1lih — Awaken_The_Nation🇺🇲 (@Trust_The_PlanQ) May 18, 2022

يعني الراجل مطبق بقاله ٧٠٠٠سنه

ملوش حق يستريح شويه#ابو_الهول pic.twitter.com/NHb03NMNQW — 💙إبن أخت صاحب تويتر 💙 (@Amir___Moon) May 15, 2022

The statue, thought to represent Pharoah Kafre, who ruled there around in 2500 B.C., was originally constructed with its eyes open, but social media users recently claimed that somehow, the creature was getting some shut-eye. The statue is of a mythical creature with the body of a lion and the head of a human.

The claims were quickly debunked by Egyptian authorities. The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities told Erem News — an independent media company covering news in the Arab world — that the photographs were photoshopped, and added that this was not the first time rumors had spread about the Great Sphinx.

Tourism Egypt, a tourism information center, said on Facebook that the photographs were either edited or shot at a particular angle that made it look like the eyes were closed. The center added that a quick search on Getty Images shows the site on numerous dates with its eyes open.

Given that official sources have debunked this rumor, we rate this claim as “False.”