CLAIM

A napping morgue worker in Texas was accidentally cremated by a coworker.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 1 March 2017, the web site World News Daily Report (WNDR) reported that Beaumont, Texas, morgue worker Henri Paul Johnson was inadvertently incinerated by a coworker as he napped on the job:

An employee of the Jefferson County morgue died this morning, after being accidentally cremated by one of his coworkers. According to the Beaumont Police Department, 48-year old Henri Paul Johnson decided to take a nap one a stretcher after working for sixteen hours straight. While he was sleeping, another employee mistook him for the corpse of a 52-year old car accident victim and carried him to the crematory. Before anyone could notice the mistake, he had already been exposed to temperatures ranging between 1400 to 1800 degrees Fahrenheit and reduced to ashes.

Also depicted in the article was Jenna Davis, a coworker who purportedly heard Johnson’s death screams:

Jenna Davis, one of Henri Johnson’s coworkers, says she heard him scream for about 15 seconds after the crematory was activated. “At first, we didn’t understand where the sound was coming from. When we realised what was happening, it was too late. We shut down the heating system, but he was already dead.”

As is the case with all content published by WNDR, a fake news site, there was no truth to the story. The article’s photograph of the supposedly deceased morgue worker “Henri Paul Johnson” was actually a picture of a DeSoto County constable Christopher Plumlee, who was arrested in 2015 for DUI. And the photograph of coworker “Jenna Davis” was actually a picture of forensic pathologist Dr. Lisa Funte, taken from a May 2012 Beaumont Enterprise profile of her.