You Can’t Buy Fact Checking. But You Can Support It When You Buy a Shirt

Coveted by many, owned by just a few, Snopes shirts, hats, and more will soon be available when we launch the new Snopes.com store.

All purchases will directly support fact checking and independent journalism at Snopes.com. So naturally, you’ll want to buy something for all your friends. Or tell all your friends to buy their own. Or simply treat yourself.

Sign up for updates from Snopes.com and we’ll send you a special discount code when the first items are available.

Thank you for your readership and support.