CLAIM
Film producer Harvey Weinstein cut a deal with the FBI to turn over "names of elite pedophiles in Hollywood and Washington, D.C."
RATING
ORIGIN
October 2017 saw the publication of explosive articles by the New York Times and the New Yorker, reporting that American film producer Harvey Weinstein had allegedly sexually harassed or assaulted several dozen women over the course of the previous three decades.
In the wake of the resulting controversy, the Neon Nettle web site published an article under a headline proclaiming that Weinstein had cut a deal to “Give [the] Names of Hollywood and Washington DC Pedophiles to [the] FBI.”
Readers pondering the credibility of this shocking report might note the following:
Following Harvey Weinstein’s epic fall from the highest reaches of the societal and political hierarchy, the disgraced former movie mogul has decided to cut a deal with the FBI and has offered up the names of elite pedophiles in Hollywood and Washington D.C.
According to sources within the FBI, Weinstein has offered up the names of some of the most powerful and influential people in the United States in connection with pedophilia, child pornography, and human trafficking.
As of the publication of this article, neither the FBI nor the Weinstein Company had returned our requests for comment.