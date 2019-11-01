Dear Readers,

We wish we had better news, but they have filed another appeal. This time they’re appealing our successful defense of our First Amendment rights.

Parties suing us — including newly minted CEO of Salon.com, Chris Richmond — have spent years filing losing motions, asking for continuances, changing legal counsel, and appealing adverse rulings.

It is all part of a scheme, our counsel wrote, “to ‘bring legal hell’ on Snopes employees in retaliation for terminating Snopes’ contract with Proper Media.”

Even the court described their tactics as “hostile.”

With the truth on our side, we have foiled their attempts so far. But now the case will drag on even longer and legal fees will continue to drain our revenues, threatening Snopes’ existence.

But even while they try to drag us down, we are showing up to make Snopes work better for you.

Soon we will bring you two major new developments:

A membership program that will reward sustaining Snopes supporters with special features and exclusive content.

that will reward sustaining Snopes supporters with special features and exclusive content. And Snopes News, a feed without the falsity, where you can find headlines of the day curated by fact-checkers and editors you know you can trust. Sign up for updates here.

So long as we have your support, we will not give up.

Make a contribution today to defend Snopes.

Truthfully yours,

