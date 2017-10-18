CLAIM

An image shows President Trump getting a spray tan in the oval office.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

An image purportedly showing President Donald Trump receiving a spray tan while nude in the oval office was widely circulated on social media after it was posted by the Twitter account @Defeat_GOP on 14 October 2017:

The man in the image is not Donald Trump. This photograph was taken by Alison Jackson, an artist known for using celebrity lookalikes to create staged paparazzi-style images. A description of Jackson’s work appears on her web site:

Alison Jackson is renown for her explorations into how photography and the cult of the celebrity have transformed our relationship to what is ‘real’. Her notorious photographic portraits, life-like sculptures, films and videos are startlingly realistically staged affairs that cast uncannily styled actors into an entirely fathomable projection of a future that could have been; or the intimate, often salacious, imagined private moments of media icons such as Diana Princess of Wales, the Queen of England, Marilyn Monroe, George Bush, Brad and Angelina, and David Beckham. Jackson’s productions stress-test the implicit belief that a photograph can capture a frozen moment of ‘truth’.

This isn’t the first one of Jackson’s photographs to fool unsuspecting internet users. We’ve also covered one of Jackson’s images purportedly showing a nude Bill Clinton receiving a massage, and another image purportedly showing President Trump at a Ku Klux Klan rally. Jackson also created several other images featuring a Trump lookalike performing questionable activities in the oval office. Those photographs, along with other staged images featuring celebrity lookalikes, appear in Jackson’s book Private.