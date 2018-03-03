CLAIM

President Donald Trump decided to ban schools in an effort to curb school shootings.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

After a gunman killed seventeen people during a Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a number of ideas were floated in order to prevent future gun violence. Some pundits and politicians suggested arming and training teachers; others wanted to ban the AR-15 and similar weapons.

According to the entertainment web site 8shit.net, President Donald Trump had a more outlandish solution. The site published an article on 23 February 2018, stating that President Trump’s plan to stop school shootings was to ban schools altogether:

The president of the United States has decided to put an end to school shootings by attacking the root of the problem: schools. He is going to ban all schools so there won’t be any school shootings. “We have a total disaster. Kids are dying in these shootings. It’s time to stop talking and doing something, and I’m gonna do something, believe me.”, said Trump in a press conference. He kept going: “If there are no schools, there will be no school shootings. You know it, I know it, everybody knows it.”

8shit.net is a satire web site that traffics nearly exclusively in pieces of fiction. A disclaimer is readily available on the site:

8Shit is a satire news and humor website. All its content is fiction (except those posts under the “serious” category) and shouldn’t be taken as real. All references, names and marks or institutions in this website are used as contextual elements, like in any novel or science-fiction story.

Although Trump has not suggested banning schools altogether, he has offered number of ideas, such as raising the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21, arming “gun adept” teachers, and banning bump stocks.