A new restaurant recently opened in Japan is the first in the world to legally offer human meat to diners.

In November 2017, many Internet users began encountering multiply posted versions of an article reporting that the city of Tokyo had recently seen the opening of a restaurant (operating under a Japanese name meaning “Edible Brother”) that serves human flesh to customers:

But as far as the ambition and the aberration of the Japanese have come, to go so far as to eat their neighbor. In the city of Tokyo (Japan) the first restaurant in the world that legally offers human meat was inaugurated. A scary restaurant nicknamed “The Resoto ototo no shoku ryohin”, which means in English “Edible Brother”, opened its doors to the Japanese public and from all over the world, where it offers its customers a varied menu where prices vary from 100 up to 1000 euros, that is to say the dish with human flesh, more expensive would be 1193 US dollars. International news sources have reported that a tourist from the country of Argentina, was the first man to eat human flesh in the “Edible Brother”. This diner I think the following: “It seems like eating pork, in this restaurant they cook the meat with spices, so the taste goes unnoticed.” In Japan since 2014 a law was approved that allows the consumption of human flesh, obviously conserving conditions such as the sanitary level of this and the origin. However, there is no doubt that at least 99% of the world population would not agree with these grotesque acts, so to speak. And the question we all ask ourselves, how do they get the meat? The people before dying decide to sell their bodies to the peculiar restaurant, approximately for about 30 thousand euros or 35,799 dollars, this is the balance that those interested can leave their families, logically they are the only ones who can claim the money. Only people who die young can sign the contract, in which they are subject to a special diet, where the meat is suitable for consumption. And would you be willing to sell your body to be consumed after your death?

The abrupt opening to the article and its use of stilted English should have been giveaways that it was likely a truncated copy of something originally published in a language other than English. Indeed, the source was a 12 July 2016 spoof published by La Voz Popular, a Spanish-language satirical publication.

The fake La Voz Popular article was combined with elements from a 2016 April Fool’s joke (about the Japanese government’s supposedly approving the first ‘ethical; human flesh noodle shop) and photographs of props created to promote the zombie video game Resident Evil 6 (which were repurposed for an earlier similar hoax) in order to further the fabricated tale.

